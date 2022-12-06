ALPHASTARS
-3.1%
since 12/06/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-
Max loss
-
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
14%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
Dieses Portfolio sucht sowohl nach etablierten Werten wie auch nach Geheimtipps und Turnaround-Aktien hauptsächlich auf dem amerikanischen Markt. Kaufentscheidungen werden ausschließlich nach fundamentaler Analyse getroffen, der Anlagehorizont ist längerfristig.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF0ALPHAST
Date created
12/06/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0