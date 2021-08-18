Asia Value

Trading Idea

This Wikifolio should invest according to the Value Investing method into asian stocks and ETFs.



The investments should be hold for long time periods.



The stocks and ETFs should be bought after the fundamentals are considered. A low P/E Ratip should be a fundamental factor and also the book Value and low debt.

Growing earnings should also be considered as a welcomed point (past earnings growth analysis).

The investments should be diversified into different branches and countries.

show more