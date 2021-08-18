See all wikifolios
Asia Value

Goldmaster
Ozan Caglar
Goldmaster

Performance

  -1.0 %
    since 2021-07-27
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  -7.5 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  0.77×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

This Wikifolio should invest according to the Value Investing method into asian stocks and ETFs.

The investments should be hold for long time periods.

The stocks and ETFs should be bought after the fundamentals are considered. A low P/E Ratip should be a fundamental factor and also the book Value and low debt.
Growing earnings should also be considered as a welcomed point (past earnings growth analysis).
The investments should be diversified into different branches and countries.
Master data

Symbol
WF0ASIAVAL
Date created
2021-07-27
Index level
High watermark
103.9

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Goldmaster
Ozan Caglar
Registered since 2021-01-06
Decision making

  Fundamental analysis

