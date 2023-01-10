Aufholjagd
-0.9%
since 01/08/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.6%
Max loss
0.58
Risk factor
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Es wird in die am schlechtesten performenden Aktien des Vorjahres investiert. Es wird dabei jeweils in mindestens eine Aktie aus den folgenden Indizes investiert, Dow Jones S&P 500 Nasdaq DAX EURO STOXX 50 Nikkei Hang Seng SMI
Master data
Symbol
WF0AUFJAGD
Date created
01/08/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0