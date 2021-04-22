See all wikifolios
Stuff I Believe In

Nicolorido

Performance

  • +0.3 %
    since 2021-03-04
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -13.7 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Targeting companies with great innovations that I believe will shape the future. The focus lies mostly on tech stocks that are benefiting from digitalization and also companies innovating medicine, payment and mobility. Before I buy I do my research on any given stock and do not buy/sell on the news. show more
Master data

Symbol
WF0BELIEVE
Date created
2021-03-04
Index level
High watermark
108.9

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Nicolorido
Registered since 2021-03-04
Decision making

  • Fundamental analysis

