Semester-Challenge BKB WS 2223
-0.5%
since 11/16/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.1%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
7 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Portfolio Challenge des BKB WS 22/23. Es wird durch die Auswahl möglichst volatiler Titel und deren Momentum eine höchstrisikoreiche Anlageform gewählt. Das Portfolio wird im Schnitt in 5-7 Aktien investiert sein
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF0BKB2223
Date created
11/16/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0