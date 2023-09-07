Skip to content
BOOSTER STOCKS

Marco75

Last Login: 09/07/2023

-0.2%
since 9/7/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

15%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

The model works on American and European stocks, using artificial intelligence skills. The objective is to seek significant capital growth while maintaining rigorous volatility management. To achieve this, we exploit data science techniques to create predictive models based on simulations of potential scenarios. The time horizon is medium-term while maintaining a certain operational dynamism The holding period of the securities within our portfolio can vary flexibly from short to medium term, with daily trading on a universe of 50 securities from the main western markets. The universe is chosen on a qualitative basis by selecting stocks with a high growth potential which, however, present economic and financial solidity. Our model aims to combine the potential of quantitative methodologies, data science and artificial intelligence to achieve lasting and consistent results.

Master data

Symbol

WF0BOOSTER

Date created

09/07/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

