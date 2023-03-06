Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Unlocking Value in US Stocks

BVS

Last Login: 03/06/2023

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+13.2%
since 01/24/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-14.2%
Max loss
1.37
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
40 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Are you tired of mediocre returns from your investments? Look no further than our cutting-edge trading strategy! Our algorithm considers over 4000 US companies and 20 years of financial history to select the most undervalued stocks based on fundamental data, and evaluates them annually to ensure maximum returns. Once a stock falls below its calculated price target, it's added to our portfolio, which uses equal weighting for all stocks. While our portfolio may not be diversified, it does offer the potential for high returns due to our focus on undervalued stocks with long-term potential. However, it's important to note that our approach does come with concentration risk, as we invest heavily in a select number of stocks. So if you're willing to take on a bit of risk for the potential of big returns, join us in investing in undervalued stocks with huge potential for long-term success.

Master data

Symbol

WF0BVSCOM1

Date created

01/24/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

120.3

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Marktsentiment

Florian Bub

+9.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Cybersecurity Innovators

Dirk Althaus

+19.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

High-Tech Stock Picking

Stefan Waldhauser

+11.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Hedge

Ralph Markus Sonderhüsken

+17.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Dividende und Eigenkapital Deutschland

Holger Degener

+14.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trendfollowing Deutschland

Christoph Klar

+11.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Relative Stärke Dow-Nasdaq-Werte

Michael Kranich

+9.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Tradingchancen dt. Nebenwerte

Joachim Köngeter

+10.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Carpe diem Aktientrading

Dirk Middendorf

+17.5%
Ø-Perf. per year