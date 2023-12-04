DIAMONDS GLOBAL Schwerpunkt ASIEN-EUROPA-USA Der Focus wird auf Trends, Diversifizierung, Umsatz- und Gewinnwachstum sowie ein solides, zukunftsorientiertes Geschäftsmodell gelegt. Unternehmensgröße und EV/FCF (Unternehmenswert/freien Cashflow) dienen ebenfalls der Entscheidungsfindung. Beimischung von Kryptos ist vorgesehen. Rohstoffe, Edelmetalle sollen auch ergänzend im Portfolio aufgenommen werden. Es kann auch Hebelprodukte enthalten. DIAMONDS GLOBAL Focus on ASIA-EUROPE-USA The focus is on trends, diversification, revenue and profit growth as well as a solid, future-oriented business model. Company size and EV/FCF (enterprise value/free cash flow) are also used for decision-making. Admixture of cryptos is envisaged. Commodities and precious metals are also to be included in the portfolio as a supplement. It may also include leveraged products.