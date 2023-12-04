Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

DIAMONDS GLOBAL

Werner Holzner

 | WernerAT

Last Login: 12/04/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+5.8%
since 11/22/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-3.7%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Details

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

DIAMONDS GLOBAL Schwerpunkt ASIEN-EUROPA-USA Der Focus wird auf Trends, Diversifizierung, Umsatz- und Gewinnwachstum sowie ein solides, zukunftsorientiertes Geschäftsmodell gelegt. Unternehmensgröße und EV/FCF (Unternehmenswert/freien Cashflow) dienen ebenfalls der Entscheidungsfindung. Beimischung von Kryptos ist vorgesehen. Rohstoffe, Edelmetalle sollen auch ergänzend im Portfolio aufgenommen werden. Es kann auch Hebelprodukte enthalten. DIAMONDS GLOBAL Focus on ASIA-EUROPE-USA The focus is on trends, diversification, revenue and profit growth as well as a solid, future-oriented business model. Company size and EV/FCF (enterprise value/free cash flow) are also used for decision-making. Admixture of cryptos is envisaged. Commodities and precious metals are also to be included in the portfolio as a supplement. It may also include leveraged products.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF0DIAGLOB

Date created

11/22/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

102.4

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Roboter & Künstliche Intelligenz

Vladimir Geist

+15.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Intelligent Matrix Trend

Christian Jagd

+19.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Solides Wachstum

Markus Buchner

+10.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Special Situations long/short

Christian Scheid

+22.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Black Bastard

Jan Suermann

+15.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

World's Best Brands

Yves Lienhard

+10.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Doppelanalyse (Chance) SL+

Tom Jakobi

+13.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Carpe diem Aktientrading

Dirk Middendorf

+17.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

GroDiVal TrendInvest

Stefan Uhl

+21.1%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG