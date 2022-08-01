LoginRegister
Dividend Monthly Select

clearvest

Last Login: 08/01/2022

-0.7%
since 07/31/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.1%
Max loss
0.43
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

12%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

Das Wikifolio WF0DIVVIMM hat einen Fokus auf Dividenden und Income. Investiert wird in internationale Titel, hauptsächlich US und Kanada mit monatlichen Ausschüttungen, Dividenden, und/oder Kapitalrückzahlungen.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF0DIVVIMM

Date created

07/31/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Decision making

Fundamental analysis
Other analysis

Investment Universe

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

