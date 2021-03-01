See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

WallStreetBets France

AMEX

Performance

  • -0.2 %
    since 2021-03-01
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.6 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.08×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio, the performance-chart and sustainability-score please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

We are creating a communautary investing plan based on what our community suggest and vote for. Every position will be discussed with our members. The objective is to be profitable to everyone even peoples who are not pro traders show more

Master data

Symbol
WF0FWSBETS
Date created
2021-03-01
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

AMEX
Registered since 2021-03-01
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios