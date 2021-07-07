GoldEsels-EW-Trading
Last Login: 2021-07-07
Performance
-
-0.1 %since 2021-07-06
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.6 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-07-07 at 12:27 pmGB00B03MLX29Price EUR 17.470 2.0 %
-
Sell 2021-07-06 at 05:31 pmGB00BJYDH394Price EUR 19.368 5.0 %
Trading Idea
Kauf von ElliottWaves Welle 2 oder Welle 4 Korrekturen in verschiedenen Indizes und Einzelwerten
Auf Basis von Elliott Wellen und Fibonacci Retracements werden Long Positionen eingegangen und diese an Standard Fibonacci Extensions wieder verkauft. show more
Auf Basis von Elliott Wellen und Fibonacci Retracements werden Long Positionen eingegangen und diese an Standard Fibonacci Extensions wieder verkauft. show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF0GEEWSTR
|
Date created
|2021-07-06
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-07-06