2023 Neue Chancen

GreenScorpion

Last Login: 07/31/2023

+14.9%
since 6/2/2023
+19.9%
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-17.8%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
59 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Feed

Trading Idea

Handelsidee: einfach Geld verdienen und versuchen die Performance der US- und der deutschen Indizes zu schlagen. xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF0GSGSGS1

Date created

06/02/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

114.1

Investment Universe

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

