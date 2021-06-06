Hedge Fund Strategies
Last Login: 2021-06-06
Performance
-
+13.4 %since 2021-01-12
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-9.1 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-04-06 at 04:47 pmDE000SB4R8D8Price EUR 0.890 0.8 %
-
Sell 2021-05-24 at 11:57 amUS09075V1026Price EUR 162.600 5.0 %
Trading Idea
Dieses wikifolio nutzt sowohl Long als auch Short Positionen, um den Markt zu schlagen. Das Ziel dieses wikifolio ist die Erzielung einer hohen Rendite bei moderatem Risiko. Zum "market timing" werden sowohl makroökonomische Grössen so wie andere quantitative Indikatoren verwendet. show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF0HFSTRAT
|
Date created
|2021-01-12
|Index level
|
High watermark
|115.5
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2018-12-16