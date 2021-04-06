Health and HighTech
Last Login: 2021-04-06
Performance
-
+333.7 %since 2020-04-16
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-62.8 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
6.60×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-04-06 at 11:51 amCA75943L1058Price USD 0.503 99.8 %
-
Sell 2021-04-06 at 11:26 amCA18452D1069Price USD 1.373 68.8 %
Trading Idea
The strategy is to invest in HealthCare/MedTech and HighTech companies in North America. The very unfortunate Corona pandemic will change our lives and there will be companies from the Healthcare/MedTech Entertainment industry coming out of this difficult as new leaders. I am trying to catch this winners! show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF0HNHTECH
|
Date created
|2020-04-16
|Index level
|
High watermark
|749.9
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2018-01-22