Health and HighTech

Trading4growth

  • +333.7 %
    since 2020-04-16
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
  • -62.8 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 6.60×
    Risk factor
The strategy is to invest in HealthCare/MedTech and HighTech companies in North America. The very unfortunate Corona pandemic will change our lives and there will be companies from the Healthcare/MedTech Entertainment industry coming out of this difficult as new leaders. I am trying to catch this winners! show more

Symbol
WF0HNHTECH
Date created
2020-04-16
Index level
High watermark
749.9

Trading4growth
Registered since 2018-01-22
