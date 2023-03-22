TRA-HS-MA
0.0%
since 03/18/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
0.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Ich pane in diesem Wikifolio Aktien, Aktien-ETFs und gff. Kryptowärungen zu handeln. Dies kann sich allerdings auch ändern, da im Markt häufig unvorhergesehene Ereignisse auftreten und dies mein Kaufverhalten beeinflussen kann.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF0KARADAG
Date created
03/18/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0