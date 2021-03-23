See all wikifolios
Kolosalo

Jan Hromada
Kolosalman

Performance

  • +0.5 %
    since 2021-03-18
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -1.2 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.71×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

This wikifolio invests in European and American stocks. The values in the wikifolio should be selected by technical analysis. In particular, trend indicators are planned to be used here. The basic goal is to add to the wikifolio stocks that are slightly corrected and can be re-grown. show more

Symbol
WF0KOLOSAL
Date created
2021-03-18
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Trader

Kolosalman
Jan Hromada
Registered since 2020-01-10
