Aggressive Gold and Carbon

GetRichorDie

Last Login: 04/21/2022

-3.2%
since 04/19/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-2.6%
Max loss
0.93
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 100 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Feed

Trading Idea

Risky portfolio of junior/exploration gold miners and carbon offsets stocks. Target of at least 100% return in 3-5 years . Briefly about each stock in portfolio. Osisko Development Corp (ODV.TSXV) The company is fully cashed up and has no debt, company is expected listing on the NYSE by end of May 2022. Gold royalty corp diversified portfolio consists of over 190 royalties located in mining friendly jurisdictions throughout the Americas. This provides investors with lower risk exposure to gold with free exploration upside on the underlying projects. Top class management is a great advantage . Freeman Gold Corp The main asset is in Idaho and the drilling of Freeman Gold’s deposit has delivered some great results . Blue Lagoon Resources Inc Blue Lagoon Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on its high-grade gold project – the past producing Dome Mountain Mine. High risk/reward speculation. Carbon Streaming Corp Carbon Streaming is a unique ESG principled company offering investors exposure to carbon credits, a key instrument used by both governments and corporations to achieve their carbon neutral and net-zero climate goals. First mover advantage on the fast growing carbon offsets space.

Master data

Symbol

WF0LECHU11

Date created

04/19/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Decision making

Investment Universe

