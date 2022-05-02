LV21 ETF Global Low Volatility
+3.9%
since 03/22/2021
+3.1%
1 Year
+4.0%
Ø-Perf. per year
-9.5%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Beim "LV21 ETF Global Low Volatility" handelt es sich um einen global diversifizierten Multi-Asset-Portfolio-ETF. Er setzt sich zusammen aus: 40% Aktien Industrieländer (Large- und Mid-Caps) 20% Aktien Schwellenländer (Large- und Mid-Caps) 20% Staatsanleihen Industrieländer 10% Gold 5% VIX (Volatility Index Futures) 5% Cash Ein Rebalancing findet einmal im Jahr statt. Falls die enthaltenen ETFs vom Markt genommen werden oder besser geeignete Produkte verfügbar sind, werden sie durch äquivalente ETFs ersetzt.
Master data
Symbol
WF0LONGLOW
Date created
03/22/2021
Index level
-
High watermark
108.9
Decision making
Fundamental analysis