Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

LV21 ETF Global Low Volatility

Mace

Last Login: 05/02/2022

+3.9%
since 03/22/2021
+3.1%
1 Year
+4.0%
Ø-Perf. per year
-9.5%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
405 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

Beim "LV21 ETF Global Low Volatility" handelt es sich um einen global diversifizierten Multi-Asset-Portfolio-ETF. Er setzt sich zusammen aus: 40% Aktien Industrieländer (Large- und Mid-Caps) 20% Aktien Schwellenländer (Large- und Mid-Caps) 20% Staatsanleihen Industrieländer 10% Gold 5% VIX (Volatility Index Futures) 5% Cash Ein Rebalancing findet einmal im Jahr statt. Falls die enthaltenen ETFs vom Markt genommen werden oder besser geeignete Produkte verfügbar sind, werden sie durch äquivalente ETFs ersetzt.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF0LONGLOW

Date created

03/22/2021

Index level

-

High watermark

108.9

Decision making

Fundamental analysis

Investment Universe

