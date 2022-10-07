SAFETY AND DIVERSIFICATION
0.0%
since 10/05/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.1%
Max loss
0.09
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
wikifolio labels
Feed
Trading Idea
Mit diesem Wikifolio "SAFETY AND DIVERSIFICATION" verfolge ich das Ziel durch breite Diversifikation das Risiko zu minimieren und möglichst stetige Gewinne zu erzielen. Indizes, Fonds und ETFs sollen in diesem Wikifolio eine große Rolle spielen aber auch Einzelwerte werden nach gründlicher Analyse zum Einsatz kommen.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF0MAPHNAR
Date created
10/05/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0