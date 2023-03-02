Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

MEMUR

Murtezaja

Last Login: 03/02/2023

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-1.0%
since 03/01/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.6%
Max loss
0.57
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Es wird auf maximal Wertpapiere investiert. Viele Umschichtungen vermeide ich, maximal 4 Umschichtungen pro Kalender Jahr. Der Anlagehorizont einer Aktie ist zwischen 2-4 Jahre. Die Anlageentscheidung basiert auf Technische Grundlagen.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF0MEMURKL

Date created

03/01/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Multi-Asset Allokation

Philipp Weller

+32.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

2M - Market Momentum

Dieter Jaworski

+13.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Healthcare Demography

Arne Briest

+16.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Internet der Dinge | Technologie

Marius Rimmelin

+12.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

NT-CRC-Insights-2.0

Costa Tsitlakidis

+20.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

1st Active Adviser

Beatric Metzger

+10.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Videospiele

Mahan Tahvildari

+11.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Vola-Trading

Helmuth Siller

+44.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

SmallCapGermany

Christian Ingerl

+7.0%
Ø-Perf. per year