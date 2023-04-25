Mega-Deal Lithium
-4.8%
since 11/10/2021
-4.4%
1 Year
-1.7%
Ø-Perf. per year
-2.5%
Max loss
1.15
Risk factor
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Trading Idea
Hallo an alle die jenigen die denken das Elektromobilität Zukunft hat. Mit diesem Portfolio erstelle ich eine Vielzahl von Unternehmen die im Bereich Lithiumgewinnung oder Produktion stark involviert sind oder es das Kerngeschäft ist.Also wenn Sie mit auf Elektromobilität setzen dann setzen Sie auf dieses Produkt
Master data
Symbol
WF0MGALITH
Date created
11/10/2021
Index level
-
High watermark
98.8