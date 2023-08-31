Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Quality und Growth

Markus Iftner

 | Megatrends2020

Last Login: 08/31/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+9.0%
since 8/5/2022
+8.4%
Ø-Perf. per year
+12.0%
Performance (1yr)
14.1%
Volatility (1yr)
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

15%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
391 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Aktien von Qualitätsunternehmen idealerweise mit einem Burggraben. Beimischung von Dividendenaktien und Zukunftsaktien. Ein- und Ausstiege erfolgen vorwiegend anhand von charttechnischen Indikatoren und Signalen.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF0QGWERTE

Date created

08/05/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

108.2

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Multi-Asset Allokation

Philipp Weller

+29.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Tradingchancen deutsche Aktien

Joachim Köngeter

+8.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Global Brands

Sarah Hermann

+11.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Anlegerliebling

Orkan Kuyas

+13.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

2M - Market Momentum

Dieter Jaworski

+13.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Daten - das Öl des 21. Jhd

Alexander Bamberg

+13.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Die Dividendenstrategie

Dieter Jaworski

+10.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Aschenputtell

Gerold Dukat

+11.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Investment in Wasserstoff Aktien

Arnd-Rüdiger Schwarz

+29.1%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG