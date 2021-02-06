Selective Growth Trends 01

Trading Idea

INVESTMENT PRINCIPLES



* Selective growth investments focussing on mega trends of the 2020s and mid-term profitability prospects, such as (but not limited to):



# Hydrogen Mobility

# Digital Payment

# Remote Working

# At-Home Consumption

# Gaming & eSports

# Healthcare Innovation



* Performance optimization through overweight in US growth stock with selective addition of European and East Asian stock



* Smoothing by selective addition of evergreen value investments with expected outperformance of the market, and application of a soft ca. 50% minimum combined portfolio share of large caps



* Risk diversification by application of a soft ca. 10% threshold per single large cap and ca. 5% per single mid/small cap



* Long only; shorting only to be applied for bear market hedging in exceptional circumstances show more