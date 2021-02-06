See all wikifolios
Selective Growth Trends 01

SebastianYiu

Performance

  • +23.0 %
    since 2020-12-16
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -4.2 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.87×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

INVESTMENT PRINCIPLES

* Selective growth investments focussing on mega trends of the 2020s and mid-term profitability prospects, such as (but not limited to):

# Hydrogen Mobility
# Digital Payment
# Remote Working
# At-Home Consumption
# Gaming & eSports
# Healthcare Innovation

* Performance optimization through overweight in US growth stock with selective addition of European and East Asian stock

* Smoothing by selective addition of evergreen value investments with expected outperformance of the market, and application of a soft ca. 50% minimum combined portfolio share of large caps

* Risk diversification by application of a soft ca. 10% threshold per single large cap and ca. 5% per single mid/small cap

* Long only; shorting only to be applied for bear market hedging in exceptional circumstances show more

Master data

Symbol
WF0SGTREND
Date created
2020-12-16
Index level
High watermark
121.2

Trader

SebastianYiu
Registered since 2020-12-16
