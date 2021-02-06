Selective Growth Trends 01
Last Login: 2021-02-06
Performance
+23.0 %since 2020-12-16
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-4.2 %Maximum loss (to date)
0.87×Risk factor
Recent eventsNo comments available
Buy 2021-02-05 at 09:41 pmUS7475251036Price EUR 121.560 2.0 %
Sell 2021-02-04 at 03:25 pmDE000A161NR7Price EUR 5.900 1.9 %
Trading Idea
INVESTMENT PRINCIPLES
* Selective growth investments focussing on mega trends of the 2020s and mid-term profitability prospects, such as (but not limited to):
# Hydrogen Mobility
# Digital Payment
# Remote Working
# At-Home Consumption
# Gaming & eSports
# Healthcare Innovation
* Performance optimization through overweight in US growth stock with selective addition of European and East Asian stock
* Smoothing by selective addition of evergreen value investments with expected outperformance of the market, and application of a soft ca. 50% minimum combined portfolio share of large caps
* Risk diversification by application of a soft ca. 10% threshold per single large cap and ca. 5% per single mid/small cap
* Long only; shorting only to be applied for bear market hedging in exceptional circumstances show more
Master data
Symbol
|WF0SGTREND
Date created
|2020-12-16
|Index level
High watermark
|121.2
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2020-12-16