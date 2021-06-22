SuP500 heged II

Trading Idea

Das Portfolio besteht nur aus ETFs.

Es wird hauptsächlich Long gehandelt.

Die Investitionen werden via Short-ETF geheged.

Keine Investitionen in Derivate.

Es soll auch nicht in Währungen oder Rohstoffe investiert werden.

Es ist ein langfristiges Portfolio (buy & hold).

