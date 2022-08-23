Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

to the moooooonn

KirkDeuter

Last Login: 08/23/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-0.7%
since 08/22/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.1%
Max loss
0.58
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

Handelsidee des Portfolios ist potenzielle zukünftige Superstars zu finden. Auf Blue-Chips wird weites gehend verzichtet, somit bewegt sich das Portfolio im höchsten Risiko Bereich. Investiert wird hauptsächlich in Small Cape mit Tenbagger-Potenzial.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF0TTM2020

Date created

08/22/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Lithium und Elektromobilitaet

Matthias Junk

+53.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Die Plattformen der Zukunft

Philipp Hoffmann

+17.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Special Investments 1

Ingo Reeps

+13.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Hedge

Ralph Markus Sonderhüsken

+19.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

25 Jahre Börsenerfahrung

Reinhard Seiser

+9.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nebenwerte Europa

Philipp Haas

+13.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

FuTecUS

Richard Dobetsberger

+28.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Cloud Stars International

Alexander Mittermeier

+16.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

FuTureUS

Richard Dobetsberger

+29.9%
Ø-Perf. per year