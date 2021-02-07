See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

pinocchio invest winter 2020

Passivfolio

Performance

  • +1.0 %
    since 2019-03-10
  • +1.8 %
    1 Year
  • +0.3 %
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -2.3 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio, the performance-chart and sustainability-score please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Die Hauptidee ist ein diversifiziertes Portfolio für Passivinvestoren für mehrere Jahre anzulegen. Das Geld wird vergraben und hoffentlich wächst daraus was. Es sind stabile und dividendenstarke Werte drin. show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WF0TZ5IUZ8
Date created
2019-03-10
Index level
High watermark
99.2

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Passivfolio
Registered since 2019-03-10
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios