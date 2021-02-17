See all wikifolios
US Top Technology

Gerhard Rentsch
Allod20

Performance

  • -3.7 %
    since 2021-01-24
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -5.4 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Changes in technology and emerging growth stocks can best be identified on the Nasdaq and als NYSE exchanges. The focus of this fund is investing in a maximum of 15 companies, exclusively trading on the Nasdaq and NYSE exchanges. Also, this fund's focus is on growth by appreciation. Market action and upcoming developing trends will be observed on a day to day basis, thus securing long term success and appreciation of the fund.

Master data

Symbol
WF0US12021
Date created
2021-01-24
Index level
High watermark
101.9

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Allod20
Gerhard Rentsch
Registered since 2015-08-08
