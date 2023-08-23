Skip to content
HG strategic Utility PE 8

HeikoG

Last Login: 08/23/2023

blank

-1.4%
since 8/15/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-3.3%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Feed

Trading Idea

Investiert wir in bis zu 50 verschiedene aussichtsreiche Werte aus dem Sektor mit einer günstigen Bewertung und einen Kursmomentum. Das Rebalancing erfolgt einmal jährlich. Es kann zu starken Kurausschlägen kommen.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF0UTILI08

Date created

08/15/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

