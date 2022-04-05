See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

Value-Stock-Picking

kobbb990

Performance

  • 0.0 %
    since 2022-02-22
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -5.4 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.31×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio and the wikiolio chart, register now – completely free of charge.

Register

Trading Idea

Umfassende Analyse + Nachkauf von Aktien
...........................................................
...........................................................
........................................................... show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WF0VALUESP
Date created
2022-02-22
Index level
High watermark
101.5

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

kobbb990
Registered since 2022-02-22
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios