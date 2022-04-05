Value-Stock-Picking
Last Login: 2022-04-05
Performance
-
0.0 %since 2022-02-22
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-5.4 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.31×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2022-02-28 at 09:02 pmUS29414B1044Price EUR 192.600 5.1%
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Umfassende Analyse + Nachkauf von Aktien
...........................................................
...........................................................
........................................................... show more
...........................................................
...........................................................
........................................................... show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF0VALUESP
|
Date created
|2022-02-22
|Index level
|
High watermark
|101.5
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2022-02-22