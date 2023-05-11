Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

100-per-anno

2T4T

Last Login: 05/11/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+163.6%
since 05/08/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-43.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

30%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
3 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 2,300 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Gedanke dieses wikifolios ist eine Wochen-trading. Versuche das Wochentief zu kaufen und das Wochenhoch zu verkaufen. Basiswerte sind Indizes, Währungen und Aktien. Dabei sind kurze Laufzeiten zu bevorzugen damit die Vola optimal genutzt wird.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF100PERAN

Date created

05/08/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

315.8

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Trend und Momentum

Martin Winter

+11.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Qualität, angelehnt an Susan Levermann

Stephan Pflug

+15.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Roboter & Künstliche Intelligenz

Vladimir Geist

+12.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Topnews

Harald Mueller

+20.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nasdaq100-Werte mit rel. Stärke

Stefan Vogdt

+13.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Responsible Investing

Wolfgang Schwarz

+12.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Cloud Stars International

Alexander Mittermeier

+13.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trends and more

Markus Raible

+17.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Chance-Risiko-Verhaeltnis traden

Vincent Soltau

+8.4%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG