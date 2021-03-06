See all wikifolios
Magic Formula Investing 101

Edub

Performance

  • +2.9 %
    since 2021-03-01
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -2.8 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.57×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Magic Formula Investing see https://www.magicformulainvesting.com/ for details.
We choose random Stocks each year and hold them long.
The Idea is that you pick a undervalued Stokc and it gains in value over time.
Less trades means less fees. show more

Master data

Symbol
WF1337MAGI
Date created
2021-03-01
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Edub
Registered since 2021-03-01
