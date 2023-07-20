Aktien High-Potentials
+0.4%
since 7/18/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
0.0%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
15%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Mittelfristige Chancen werden nach Indikatoren und anderen Analysetechniken gefunden und genutzt. Hierbei wird primär auf den US-Markt und deutschen Markt investiert. Ergänzend dazu werden temporäre Chancen genutzt, um an aktuellen Movements zu partizipieren.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF19191990
Date created
07/18/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.7