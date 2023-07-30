Skip to content
Fonds-Aktien der Zukunft

Turnaround777

Last Login: 07/30/2023

blank

-1.0%
since 7/27/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-1.4%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
3 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Trading Idea

In zukunftsbasierte Aktien und Fonds investieren. Künstliche Intelligenz, robotic, Grafikchips bzw. Halbleiter wie Nvidia und Software wie Apple Möchte ein Depot mit Aktien und Fonds die teils lange auf dem Markt sind. Mindestens 15 Jahre und eine stabile Kursentwicklung zeigten. Des Weiteren günstige, auch noch neue Aktien die für E-Autos wichtig sind, also Rohstoffe wie Lithium-Aktien. Ziel ist mindestens eine Dauer von 2 bis 10 Jahren um meine Altersrente zu verbessern.

Master data

Symbol

WF1969SL77

Date created

07/27/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

blank

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

