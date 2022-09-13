Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Raut Value

Raut

Last Login: 09/13/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+1.0%
since 09/08/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.7%
Max loss
0.50
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

15%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
5 / 21 days of test period
9 / 10 Reservations
EUR 9,800 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

The wikifolio Raut Value aims to create a mix of quality companies and hold them for the long term. Following the principles of value investing, the key investment criteria can be identified in 4 categories: 1. Business criteria: The company must have a lasting competitive advantage, a consistent operating history and a business that I can understand. 2. Management criteria: management must operate rationally, with integrity and honesty. Demonstrate capital allocation skills and consider shareholders as partners. 3. Financial criteria: the company must have a high return on capital given by a mix of profitability and efficiency. 4. Market criteria: The price at which the entire business can be purchased offers a reasonable margin of safety over the estimated intrinsic value. Should the company no longer have the characteristics listed above or should a better opportunity arise, the position will be liquidated. The risk is not given by volatility but by the permanent loss of capital and is directly linked to the intrinsic characteristics of the company.

Master data

Symbol

WF20071003

Date created

09/08/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

101.1

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Picks and shovels plays

Andreas Amorin

+63.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Carpe diem Aktientrading

Dirk Middendorf

+16.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Qualität, angelehnt an Susan Levermann

Stephan Pflug

+16.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Dividende und Eigenkapital Deutschland

Holger Degener

+14.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Szew Grundinvestment

Simon Weishar

+25.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Börse Online Nebenwerte

Lars Winter

+8.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

absehbar gehebelt

Manfred Weber

+154.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

FuTecUS

Richard Dobetsberger

+28.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nachhaltige Dividendenstars

Philipp Haas

+13.7%
Ø-Perf. per year