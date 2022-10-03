Register
1PM 2Royalties 3Streamings

mbskeu

Last Login: 10/03/2022

+4.6%
since 09/29/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.4%
Max loss
0.82
Risk factor

Portfolio

Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 2,900 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

Investing in precious metals (Au, Ag, Cu) sector, and royalties and streamings companies available in euros, preferably diversified in same value for every stock, and regularly rebalancing in order to get back to balance.

Master data

Symbol

WF2022MB01

Date created

09/29/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

102.6

Investment Universe

