See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

MaNi Green Tech. and Health

NiklasHMaxN

Performance

  • +0.2 %
    since 2021-10-20
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -2.7 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

This wikifolio consists of various assets and the investment horizon is predominantly medium to long-term. Short-term trading opportunities can also be used depending on the market situation. We focus mainly on the North American, European, and partially on the Asian market, by investing in ETFs and common stocks.
Our wikifolio has investments mainly in the selected sectors: "green technology", "health care", and "renewable energies". No matter which sector or company we strictly follow the aspect of sustainability, by evaluating the ESG-scores. The topic of "green technology" is very broad and includes many branches of industry. That would include also companies that are planning to go green in the near future.

The overall goal for this wikifolio is to generate constant capital growth. Qualitative, fundamental company analysis is used for decision-making which company is suitable for the investment strategy. To find the right entry point to invest in, technical analysis is used.

show more

Master data

Symbol
WF20MANI21
Date created
2021-10-20
Index level
High watermark
102.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

NiklasHMaxN
Registered since 2021-10-11
Show profile

Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios