Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Wiki-Schlag den Markt

ML11PF

Last Login: 05/15/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+0.1%
since 05/11/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.2%
Max loss
0.14
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
3 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

Warren Buffett is undoubtedly one of the most respected investors of all time. On paper, Buffett’s investment strategy is pretty simple: 1. Buy businesses, not stocks. In other words, think like a business owner, not someone who owns a piece of paper (or these days, a digital trade confirmation). 2. Look for companies with competitive advantages that can be maintained, or economic moats. Firms that can successfully fend off competitors have a better chance of increasing intrinsic value over time. 3. Focus on long-term intrinsic value, not short-term earnings. What matters is how much cash a company can generate for its owners in the future. Therefore, value companies using a discounted cash flow analysis. 4. Demand a margin of safety. Future cash flows are, by their nature, uncertain. To compensate for that uncertainty, always buy companies for less than their intrinsic values. 5. Be patient. Investing isn’t about instant gratification; it’s about long-term success.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF23419375

Date created

05/11/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Trendfolge&Trading

Dennis Raute

+8.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Robotics, Automation, Smart Home

Manuel Bauer

+14.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Katjuscha Research Aktientrading

Maik Geschke

+13.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

UMBRELLA

Richard Dobetsberger

+29.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Global Brands

Sarah Hermann

+10.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

eMobility Brennstoffzelle & H2

Harald Betz

+5.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Unterbewertete Marken-Aktien & Wachstum

Martin Zipfel

+10.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Picks and shovels plays

Andreas Amorin

+28.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Techwerte Invest

Alexander Görzen

+47.4%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG