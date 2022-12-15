Potpourri aus WF Best
-0.7%
since 12/12/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.9%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
in EUR
0.00%
Certificate fee per year
0%
Performance fee
Dieses Wikifolio soll in die besten Wikifolios investieren. Ich handele nach Jahresrendite und nicht nach der Reihenfolge nach Punkten. Ich will dabei von den besten Wikifolio profitieren. Ich werde nicht viel traden. Kann sein, dass ich das ein oder andere Wiki neu in die Gewichtung nehmen werde.
Master data
Symbol
WF26470CBD
Date created
12/12/2022
Index level
-
Investment Universe
The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates (might contain leveraged products).