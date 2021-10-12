See all wikifolios
4th Turning Invest

clownmemeautist

Performance

  • -2.8 %
    since 2021-10-11
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -3.6 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

It's not complicated: in my view the Crypto space is driven mainly by Metcalfe's law and a financial system that is thoroughly corrupted at the institutional/political level. The sovereign individual will reign in 4th turning territory. The game is rigged, and more and more people are starting to notice.

The task therefore is simply to bet on the right crypto horses, as there are many projects out there that will go to 0. This portfolio is based on broad analysis of the macro space.

clownmemeautist
Registered since 2021-10-02
