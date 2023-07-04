Skip to content
Put and Call Global Shares

Christian Kreyer

 | PreselectTrend

Last Login: 07/04/2023

+6.4%
since 06/24/2023
1 Year
Ø-Perf. per year
-3.4%
Max loss
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

wikifolio certificate

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

7%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
10 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

In diesem Wikifolio werden Indizes und Einzeltitel gehebelt je nach Marktlage. Haltefrist kurzfristig. Die Positionen werden meist nur maximal 1 Tag bis wenige Stunden gehalten. Das Wikifolio beinhaltet ausschließlich Put und Call Optionen

Master data

Symbol

WF69041201

Date created

06/24/2023

Index level

High watermark

106.5

Investment Universe

