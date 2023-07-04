Put and Call Global Shares
+6.4%
since 06/24/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-3.4%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
7%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
10 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
In diesem Wikifolio werden Indizes und Einzeltitel gehebelt je nach Marktlage. Haltefrist kurzfristig. Die Positionen werden meist nur maximal 1 Tag bis wenige Stunden gehalten. Das Wikifolio beinhaltet ausschließlich Put und Call Optionen
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF69041201
Date created
06/24/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
106.5