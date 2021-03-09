See all wikifolios
Active Trend Invest

Christophsued

Performance

  • +3.3 %
    since 2021-03-08
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -1.4 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Investiert wird in Unternehmen welche mit bereits erfolgreichen Produkten glänzen, zukünftig hohe Chancen bieten oder bereits hohes Wachstum aufweisen. Unterstützt durch fundamentale Bewertung und saubere Bilanzen als Basis. show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WF737AB320
Date created
2021-03-08
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Christophsued
Registered since 2020-11-02
Decision making

  • Fundamental analysis

