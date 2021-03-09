Active Trend Invest
Last Login: 2021-03-09
Performance
-
+3.3 %since 2021-03-08
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-1.4 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-03-08 at 02:08 pmDE000A0TGJ55Price EUR 107.100 4.6 %
-
Sell 2021-03-08 at 02:07 pmDE000A0F5UF5Price EUR 102.680 4.6 %
Trading Idea
Investiert wird in Unternehmen welche mit bereits erfolgreichen Produkten glänzen, zukünftig hohe Chancen bieten oder bereits hohes Wachstum aufweisen. Unterstützt durch fundamentale Bewertung und saubere Bilanzen als Basis. show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF737AB320
|
Date created
|2021-03-08
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2020-11-02
Decision making
- Fundamental analysis