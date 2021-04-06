See all wikifolios
Der Globo 3

Frank Lapke
DerGlobo

Performance

  • +37.3 %
    since 2021-03-22
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -9.3 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Ich habe erst mal keine bestimmte Strategie, sondern folge dem Markt. Das wiki wird eine zusammen Stellung aus Internet / und Technik im allgemein sein. Das wiki wird nach Bedarf umgeschichtet wenn sich der Allgemeine Markt umorientiert. Ansonsten soll das wiki längerfristige werte haben so das eine sichere Entwicklung stattfindet. show more
Master data

Symbol
WF75368FTO
Date created
2021-03-22
Index level
High watermark
135.4

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

DerGlobo
Frank Lapke
Registered since 2017-05-21
Decision making

  • Technical analysis

