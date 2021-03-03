MEAT SUBSTITUTE AND VEGAN
Performance
-
-0.7 %since 2021-03-01
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.8 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.47×Risk factor
-
-
Buy 2021-03-02 at 02:43 pmUS2372661015Price CHF 59.073 3.5 %
-
Trading Idea
My wikifolio consists of companies that are active in the area of vegan food and meat substitutes. In my view, this topic is becoming increasingly important. More people are giving up meat for reasons such as the environment, religion or for other reasons. My goal is to profit from this development and give these companies more popularity. That's why I analyse and watch these companies and hope for outperformance. Feel free to give me feedback or suggestions about the depot. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF777VEGAN
|
Date created
|2021-03-01
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2019-11-28