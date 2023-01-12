Register
Believe in Crypto

Ludovic Leclerc

 | LeclercLudovic

Last Login: 01/12/2023

-2.4%
since 11/02/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-8.4%
Max loss
0.75
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
70 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Trying to take the maximum risk to make the maximum gain during the crypto PUMP. We hold the positions as long as it goes up with very tight stop losses ! This wiki is not for long terme investment, just to make short profitable trade on Crypto world without trading crypt currencies.

Master data

Symbol

WF99CRYPTO

Date created

11/02/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

96.7

Investment Universe

