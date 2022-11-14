Fintuition World 60 EX BRICS
-0.1%
since 11/10/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.4%
Max loss
0.44
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
In diesem Portfolio wird ein diversifiziertes Investment in der ganzen Welt angestrebt mit Ausnahme der BRICS Staaten sowie Erdöl und Tabak. Die Haltedauer soll mittel- bis langfristig sein. Die Aktien werden gleichgewichtet.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFA11W0RLD
Date created
11/10/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0