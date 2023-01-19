Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Adaugeo_Capital Flagship

ACR1234

Last Login: 01/19/2023

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-1.3%
since 01/10/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-4.7%
Max loss
1.33
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

20%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
8 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

Hedge fund based in NYC and Tyrol Austria. We operate a very high standard deviation fund, we made an account earlier on wikifolio but were unable to access levered etps and etfs and are restarting to trade them.

Master data

Symbol

WFADAUGEO1

Date created

01/10/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Börse Online Nebenwerte

Lars Winter

+8.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Ethisch-ökologischer Mix

Horst Alber

+11.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Wertefinder Technologie 5G

Uwe Eilers

+10.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Szew Grundinvestment

Simon Weishar

+26.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

meinelieblinge

Wilfried Schopges

+8.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Internet der Dinge | Technologie

Marius Rimmelin

+11.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

BaumbergTrading

Uwe Jaennert

+14.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Kissigs Nebenwerte Champions

Michael Kissig

+9.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Investment in Wasserstoff Aktien

Arnd-Rüdiger Schwarz

+35.1%
Ø-Perf. per year