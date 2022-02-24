Best of Million Club

Trading Idea

Dieses Dachwikifolio enthält Wikifolios, in denen bereits mehr als 1 Mio € investiert sind. In Anlehnung an das "The Million EUR Club" Dachwikifolio habe ich mich auf wenige (unter 10) beschränkt. Die Auswahl erfolgt nach Kriterien wie Beliebtheit (natürlich, gemäß Titel), Gewinn versus Drawdown, geringer Drawdown in Krisenzeiten (etwa Corona 2020 und Sep-2021 bis 2022) und Korrelationen. Im Prinzip sind es die Wikifolios ohne Hebel, in die ich echtes Geld investiere.



