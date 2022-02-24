See all wikifolios
Best of Million Club

Martin Backschat
MabaTrader

Performance

  • 0.0 %
    since 2022-02-22
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.3 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Dieses Dachwikifolio enthält Wikifolios, in denen bereits mehr als 1 Mio € investiert sind. In Anlehnung an das "The Million EUR Club" Dachwikifolio habe ich mich auf wenige (unter 10) beschränkt. Die Auswahl erfolgt nach Kriterien wie Beliebtheit (natürlich, gemäß Titel), Gewinn versus Drawdown, geringer Drawdown in Krisenzeiten (etwa Corona 2020 und Sep-2021 bis 2022) und Korrelationen. Im Prinzip sind es die Wikifolios ohne Hebel, in die ich echtes Geld investiere.

Master data

Symbol
WFAMILLION
Date created
2022-02-22
Index level

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates without leveraged products.

Trader

MabaTrader
Martin Backschat
Registered since 2021-03-03
