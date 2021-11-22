OS-Faktor
Performance
-
+115.6 %since 2021-05-29
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-36.0 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Buy 2021-11-22 at 02:50 pmDE000SD56K89Price EUR 2.900 1.3 %
-
Sell 2021-11-22 at 03:40 pmDE000SD56K89Price EUR 3.360 1.5 %
Trading Idea
Handel mit Optionsscheinen ubnd etwas riskanteren Aktien: Apple, Tesla, Facebook, Alphabet, Amazon, AMD, AMC Entertainment, Nio, Peloton, 3D Systems, Tilray, Best Buy, Nvidia,
Zugehörige Wertpapiere: US00165C1045, US36467W1099, US62914V1061, US70614W1009, US88554D2053, US88688T1007, US0865161014, US67066G1040
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFBFSDBFFS
|
Date created
|2021-05-29
|Index level
|
High watermark
|220.8
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2020-09-01