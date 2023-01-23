Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Bleibende Werte

NickfromJupiter

Last Login: 01/23/2023

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+0.7%
since 01/19/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.4%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
3 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Dieses wikifolio richtet sich an Anleger mit langfristigem Anlagehorizont und investiert hauptsächlich in Standardwerte mit großer Marktkapitalisierung. Nur in Ausnahmefällen sind kleinere Unternehmen beigemischt. Die Auswahl der Werte erfolgt sowohl nach charttechnischen Gesichtspunkten als auch diskretionär.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFBIGPLAYE

Date created

01/19/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.2

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

BaumbergMomentum

Uwe Jaennert

+16.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Aktien-Werte First

Wilhelm Reuss

+12.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Tradingchancen dt. Nebenwerte

Joachim Köngeter

+11.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

€uro am Sonntag Offensiv

Stephan Bauer

+5.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

GLOBAX - German Global Export

Sven Parplies

+14.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

investresearch stockpicker

Philipp Haas

+12.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Carpe diem Aktientrading

Dirk Middendorf

+17.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

PEYOS Beste

Peyo Sivenov

+11.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Global Healthcare

Martin Fischbach

+4.3%
Ø-Perf. per year