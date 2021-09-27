See all wikifolios
High Yield Value

ValueTempler

Performance

  • +0.2 %
    since 2021-09-23
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.6 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Fokus auf Internationale Werte mit hohem Yield und Margin of Safety.
Ich verfolge diesen Fokus bei ca 80% des Portfolios, ansonsten werden P/E Ratios unter 10 und Unternehmen mit einem fundamentalen Value Ansatz die sich aktuell out of favor befinden beigemischt. show more
Master data

Symbol
WFBIGVALUE
Date created
2021-09-23
Index level

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates without leveraged products.

Trader

ValueTempler
Registered since 2021-09-23
